REPORT: Germany to Place CoVID ‘Quarantine Breakers’ in ‘Detention Centers’ and ‘Refugee Camps’
German authorities will reportedly place habitual “quarantine breakers” in “detention centers” to slow the spread of CoVID-19 as the continent struggles to crackdown on a new strain of the deadly disease.
