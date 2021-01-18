https://www.oann.com/rescue-efforts-continue-in-indonesia-following-deadly-earthquake/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rescue-efforts-continue-in-indonesia-following-deadly-earthquake

UPDATED 7:18 AM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

Aid efforts increase in Indonesia, following an earthquake which killed more than 80 people.

On Monday, rescuers went to work to find those buried in the rubble as volunteers and rescue teams were deployed in the hardest hit cities to provide relief to civilians.

Rescue personnel provided temporary shelters for those left homeless after the nearly 6.2 quake destroyed at least 1,000 homes.

"A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the West #Sulawesi Province in Indonesia in the early morning hours local time today. Heavy damages have been reported in the city of Majene," informs @UNOCHA spokesperson @JensLaerke at @UNGeneva press briefing. #indonesiaearthquake pic.twitter.com/LsJ44zPo8H — UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) January 15, 2021

Nearly 800 people were injured in the quake and the country’s disaster agency said there’s a dire need for basic necessities like blankets, baby food as well as medical services.

