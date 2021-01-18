https://www.oann.com/rescue-efforts-continue-in-indonesia-following-deadly-earthquake/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rescue-efforts-continue-in-indonesia-following-deadly-earthquake

Rescuers leading a sniffer dog pause during a search operation at the ruins of a building collapsed in Friday’s earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Aid was reaching the thousands of people left homeless and struggling after the earthquake that killed a number of people in the province where rescuers intensified their work Monday to find those buried in the rubble. (AP Photo/Joshua Marunduh)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:18 AM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021

Aid efforts increase in Indonesia, following an earthquake which killed more than 80 people.

On Monday, rescuers went to work to find those buried in the rubble as volunteers and rescue teams were deployed in the hardest hit cities to provide relief to civilians.

Rescue personnel provided temporary shelters for those left homeless after the nearly 6.2 quake destroyed at least 1,000 homes.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nearly 800 people were injured in the quake and the country’s disaster agency said there’s a dire need for basic necessities like blankets, baby food as well as medical services.

A woman walks outside a tent at a soccer field that is turned into temporary shelter for those displaced by an earthquake Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bamu Saseno)

MORE NEWS: Federal security measures expand ahead of Jan. 20

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...