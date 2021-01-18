https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/18/right-wing-lincoln-project-co-founder-john-weaver-apologizes-for-inappropriate-messages/

So what we’d heard about Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver is true. We knew something was up when the Lincoln Project scrubbed him from its web page, and now he’s apologizing for sending “inappropriate” messages to men. But who at Queerty is going to apologize for calling the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, which campaigned for Joe Biden and urged everyone to vote Democratic straight down the ticket, “right-wing”?

Right-wing Lincoln Project founder comes out, apologizes for “inappropriate” messages to men https://t.co/1ndGXmnx8S pic.twitter.com/MynecU8StG — Queerty (@Queerty) January 18, 2021

“right wing” lol — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) January 18, 2021

“Right wing.” — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) January 18, 2021

Lincoln Project isn’t “right wing.” — Tj (@JustITj) January 18, 2021

He’s now a declared democrat. The entire Lincoln Project is a left wing super pac. Even they admit it — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) January 18, 2021

Right wing? — Tipping Odds Podcast. Mitch (@TippingOddsLV) January 18, 2021

I know. Seriously. — Deuces Wild (@DeucesWild9) January 18, 2021

… if he’s right wing I’m straight — Jango the Gas Station Clerk (@NovemberOkira) January 19, 2021

Right wing not even a little bit. — Daisy (@daisymosko) January 18, 2021

I believe there was a no take backs involved when they went all out to campaign against every Republican. They’re left wing now. Sorry. — Evan Wasserman (@TheEWass) January 19, 2021

“Right wing”. LOL. Fascinating how they don’t even try to hide the spin….. — John Patrick Claus (@john_claus) January 18, 2021

He’s not “right wing” if he is a Lincoln Project founder. That label carries new significance, and it doesn’t apply here. — Sean Baugh (@seanbaugh) January 18, 2021

Lmaooooo where’s the Twitter fact check on this. — Stephen (@StephenJohnK) January 18, 2021

He’s not a right winger. — 🇺🇸Ali 🦅🐘 (@Classical_Ali) January 19, 2021

pic.twitter.com/nkMkLAPgbZ — Emperor of America Daniel Stephens (@theone357) January 18, 2021

“Right-wing Lincoln Project” pic.twitter.com/THUimWJ89f — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) January 19, 2021

So he’s right wing now that he’s done something bad. Interesting. — James (@james___2016) January 18, 2021

** Fervent Biden/Harris supporter. Not a Conservative, but a grifter. Liars.https://t.co/XxuxFIdfBe — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) January 18, 2021

“Right-wing” LOL. You have no clue what you are talking about. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) January 18, 2021

I think you have that wrong. pic.twitter.com/hHbuuihvnn — Mike Romine (@MikeRomine) January 18, 2021

He voted and worked for the Left-wing candidate. Make of that what you will, if you have any un-tarnished braincells left. — Russell “Chump” “Human Scum” Jimmies (@RussellRJimmies) January 18, 2021

Oh he’s right wing again now that he did his useful idiot work. Got it. — Justen (@blanco_basura) January 18, 2021

Uhm? Right wing? No, no that’s not right at all. Unless he’s so far left that he’s gone around the globe and is now on your right. You should do a little homework before posting such biased nonsense — Casey Rose (@casey_roze) January 18, 2021

I don’t give a shit if he’s gay but calling someone associated with the Lincoln Project “Right Wing” is just laughably stupid. — mick majestic (@mick_majestic) January 19, 2021

Nobody who works for the Lincoln Project is right-wing. They’re former conservatives who turned liberal overtime, and keep using the fact that they used to be conservative for media coverage. — Auro (@lemonade39N123W) January 19, 2021

“Right-wing”? That’s some fine stuff y’all are toking on. — NotYourAverageNetizen (@NotNetizen) January 19, 2021

He’s right wing again? — Mrs_Pinky Openly Black Thoughts (@MRSpinkston85) January 18, 2021

Funny how that works. — Mike ZooLoo (@MikeZooLoo) January 18, 2021

