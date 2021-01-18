https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/18/say-their-names-democrat-congresswoman-demands-tribute-to-white-supremacist-murderer/

A Democrat representative, who has encouraged the Black Lives Matter movement to “keep going” and “don’t ever stop,” urged users on Twitter to pay respect to a white supremacist.

On Saturday, Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri demanded that people spread awareness about the inmates who died on death row during President Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Say their names,” Bush tweeted after listing the 13 people who she claims were “murdered by Trump’s death row killing spree.”

Despite Bush’s attempt to use the “say their names” statement — wielded by Black Lives Matter activists all around the nation after Breonna Taylor, a black woman, was shot and killed by police during a raid — to raise awareness about death row inmates, among those listed in her tweet was Daniel Lewis Lee, a white supremacist and convicted murderer.

“Daniel Lee was a white supremacist and convicted mass murderer who killed a family, including an 8-year-old girl, in an attempted robbery after torturing them and tossing their bodies in a swamp,” Chad Felix Greene correctly pointed out on Twitter.

Daniel Lee was a white supremacist and convicted mass murderer who killed a family, including an 8 year old girl, in an attempted robbery after torturing them and tossing their bodies in a swamp. pic.twitter.com/9LkiJ3pBJ9 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 18, 2021

In January 1996, Lee murdered a small family after attempting to rob them. During the robbery, Lee and a man named Chevie Kehoe shot the victims with a stun gun, sealed plastic bags over their heads, and dumped their bodies into the Illinois Bayou in Arkansas.

Bush has previously condemned white supremacy, baselessly accusing Trump, her GOP colleagues in Congress, and others of being white supremacists and enabling it through their behavior.

What does it mean when they boo the Black congresswoman denouncing white supremacy? — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 13, 2021

Donald Trump is the face of a movement of white supremacy. We need to vote him out and then dismantle the systems that gave him power. pic.twitter.com/5WYmr4nygj — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 16, 2020

The McCloskeys are printing & signing photos of when they pointed guns at non-violent protestors. They are white supremacists, relishing in their white supremacy, commodifying the *ongoing* trauma they caused Black organizers, protestors, and our allies. This is America. https://t.co/v0nmxz08D6 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) September 22, 2020

When Josh Hawley was Missouri AG, he refused to charge the jail guards who murdered Tory Sanders, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck. @HawleyMO didn’t just get blood on his hands now—it’s been there. White supremacy allowed him to go on without consequence. Not on my watch. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 8, 2021

The congresswoman even called Trump the “white supremacist-in-chief” during his second impeachment in the House of Representatives.

Other convicted criminals on Bush’s “say their names” list included Wesley Purkey, convicted of kidnapping, murdering, dismembering, and burning a teenage girl; Orlando Hall, who was convicted of kidnapping, raping, burning, and burying a 16-year-old girl alive; Brandon Bernard, who participated in a double murder in 1999; and other criminals.

