Two Lincoln Project tweets targeting individuals connected to President Donald Trump do not violate Twitter’s rules on targeted harassment, Twitter told the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday.

“@MaggieMulvaney was director of finance operations for the Trump campaign and helped plan the event that lead to last week’s insurrection,” the Lincoln Project tweeted above a photograph of Mulvaney. “Since then, she’s locked her Twitter account.”

“You can’t hide, Maggie,” the tweet continued. “We all see your dirty hands.” (RELATED: Twitter Locks Lincoln Project Account Over Tweet Doxxing Trump Lawyers)

. @MaggieMulvaney was director of finance operations for the Trump campaign and helped plan the event that lead to last week’s insurrection. Since then, she’s locked her Twitter account. You can’t hide, Maggie. We all see your dirty hands. pic.twitter.com/GgXFtjD8Wb — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 17, 2021

The second tweet targeted Event Strategies and its founder Tim Unes, saying that the event management company “was paid $1.3M from the Trump Campaign for audio and visual services.”

“Their founder, Tim Unes, was ‘stage manager’ for last week’s insurrection event,” the tweet said. It also offers a phone number and email address. “Here’s his company’s number and email address. Let them know what we think of insurrectionists.”

A Twitter spokesperson told the DCNF that the two Lincoln Project tweets “are currently not in violation of the Twitter Rules.” He did not elaborate on why the tweets did not violate Twitter’s guidelines on abusive behavior.

“You may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so,” Twitter’s guidelines on abusive behavior says. “We consider abusive behavior an attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice.”

These rules apply to unwanted sexual advances, using aggressive insults to harass or intimidate others, encouraging or calling for others to harass a group or individual, and wishing harm on a person or group, the guidelines said.

Twitter previously locked the Lincoln Project’s account in November for a tweet doxxing President Donald Trump’s lawyers. A Twitter spokesman told the DCNF at the time that the tweet violated Twitter’s term of service. (RELATED: Twitter Unlocks New York Post Account)

“Here are two attorneys attempting to help Trump overturn the will of the Pennsylvanian people,” the Lincoln Project tweeted with a picture of attorneys Carolyn McGee and Ronald Hicks. The tweet included the attorneys’ phone numbers and emails.

A Twitter spokesperson also told the DCNF Saturday morning that a now-fixed bug prevented Twitter users from searching the Lincoln Project. (RELATED: MSBNC Fails To Question Lincoln Project Officials About Allegations Against Co-Founder)

Twitter did not immediately address why the bug apparently only affected searches for the Lincoln Project at a time when a co-founder, John Weaver, was facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

