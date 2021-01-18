https://noqreport.com/2021/01/18/seven-months-ago-kamala-harris-bailed-out-criminal-rioters-now-she-wants-to-punish-capitol-insurrectionists/

Standing in brave opposition to the political establishment on Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado blasted the Democrats for impeaching President Donald Trump over “political violence” at the Capitol when many of them, including Kamala Harris, helped bail out the left-wing rioters that destroyed America back in the summer in honor of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Article by Ethan Huff originally published at Natural News.

Boebert asked Nancy Pelosi why her party felt that it was okay to encourage and normalize violence between the end of May through Jan. 5, only to switch the narrative on Jan. 6 following the false flag “siege” at the Capitol building.

“Where’s the accountability for the left after encouraging and normalizing violence?” Boebert stated. “Rather than helping American people in this time, we start impeachments that further divide our country. I call bull crap.”

Truth be told, the left’s goading of political violence extends back years, as all throughout the Obama years it was considered both acceptable and virtuous to destroy property, assault people, and engage in domestic terrorism to fight “systemic racism.” Now, it is suddenly not okay to protest a fraudulent election, as the Democrats apparently consider a mostly peaceful protest to be “insurrection.”

“The hypocrisy is disgusting,” tweeted a Trump supporter named David Leatherwood. “Democrat leaders have been inciting, enabling, and applauding political violence for (at least) the past four years. Don’t apologize to these people, they are absolute monsters.”

To keep up with the latest news about hypocritical Democrats and their newfound concern for the enforcement of “law and order” – but only when Republicans get “out of line” – be sure to check out Trump.news.

Imagine the outrage if Republicans set up a bailout fund for the Capitol protesters?

Back when Kamala Harris and her allies announced the establishment of bail funds for Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa rioters, the mainstream media called her “brave” and “bold.” Now, we can only imagine what the response would be if Republicans set up a bailout fund for the Capitol protesters.

Not only did Harris set up a bail fund for leftist agitators, she also called for more protest violence to end the type of “racism” that leads to criminals like George Floyd, who actually died from a fentanyl overdose, getting arrested for criminal behavior.

Harris also called for supporters of a child rapist to post bail so he could get back out on the streets to engage in even more pedophilia – so stunning and brave!

Meanwhile, the left is honed in on persecuting anyone who was spotted in our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, regardless of whether they actually invaded the Capitol building or not. Merely supporting President Trump while opposing fraudulent elections is now considered by the left to be “treason.”

Rep. Kat Cammack, another member of Congress who voiced opposition to Trump’s second impeachment, tweeted that if only Pelosi had cared as much about helping struggling Americans as she does about punishing the president for trying to salvage free and fair elections, then the country would not have had to wait six months for a piddly $600 “relief” check from the Treasury.

“Democrats have had articles of impeachment pre-written for every possible situation,” wrote one Twitter user in response to Cammack’s tweet.

“She doesn’t care about the people that put her there,” wrote another about Pelosi. “She is driven by vengeance and she thinks she is bigger than life. Power got to her head. At 80 years old you would expect someone to be wiser and more compassionate. God only knows when you get older you need to reflect.”

“Was $600 and ‘at least we got rid of Trump’ enough to pay everyone’s rent?” joked yet another.

Sources for this article include:

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

(function() {

var sc = document.createElement(‘script’); sc.type = ‘text/javascript’; sc.async = true;

sc.src = ‘//mixi.media/data/js/92936.js’; sc.charset = ‘utf-8’;

var s = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(sc, s);

}());

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.





First Name





Last Name





Email Address



Phone Number





Comments

Submit

The post Seven months ago, Kamala Harris bailed out criminal rioters. Now she wants to punish Capitol ‘insurrectionists.’ appeared first on NOQ Report – Conservative Christian News, Opinions, and Quotes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

