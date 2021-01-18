https://babylonbee.com/news/soy-boy-beta-cuck-prepares-to-peacefully-give-up-presidency/

WASHINGTON D.C.—Pathetic beta-male President Donald Trump is now preparing to peacefully hand over the presidency to the senile Joe Biden who stole the election. Loser Trump has completely given up, admitting that the liberal media, Democrats, and the rest of the Marxists trying to destroy our country have bested him.

“I guess there’s nothing else I can do,” mumbled the pathetic excuse for a man. Reportedly, Trump is just going to stay home and just let the inauguration of the vegetable Biden happen and not march in there with a huge mechanized robot to stop it or do anything else that a true patriot would do.

“I don’t want anyone else to yell at me,” cried Trump, whose apparent main concern now is to be “respectable” so that maybe he can get invited to a Manhattan cocktail party and not be thrown in federal prison or something.

Trump has apparently joined the NeverTrumpers in just letting the Marxists completely take over. Now Biden will be inaugurated on January 20th and Harris will take over later that day with the 25th Amendment and immediately enact a law outlawing all guns and Bibles while also increasing the minimum wage.

