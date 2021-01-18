https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/steve-cohen-promotes-dangerous-national-guard-conspiracy/

Steve Cohen: National Guardsmen Who Voted for Trump Are a Threat

“You know, I think the Guard is 90 some odd percent I believe male, only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden. You gotta figure that the guard which is predominantly more conservative and I see that on my social media, and we know it, there are probably not more than 25 percent of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden, the other 75 percent are in the class that would be the large class of folks who might want to do something and there were military people and police who took oaths to defend the Constitution and to protect and defend who didn’t do it, who were in the insurrection.”

