Pop star and actress Selena Gomez says that Big Tech and its controllers — including Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and more — are responsible for the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol earlier in January.

What are the details?

In an interview with the Associated Press — which reportedly took place just hours before the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol — Gomez, 28, said that Big Tech failed the American people.

“It isn’t about me versus you, one political party versus another,” Gomez said. “This is about truth versus lies and Facebook, Instagram, and big tech companies have to stop allowing lies to just flow and pretend to be the truth. Facebook continues to allow dangerous lies about vaccines and COVID and the U.S. election, and neo-Nazi groups are selling racist products via Instagram.

“Enough is enough,” she added, and said that such companies need to stop doing the “bare minimum.”

Following the riot, Gomez took to Twitter and blasted the platforms and their respective executives, writing, “Today is the result of allowing people with hate in their hearts to use platforms that should be used to bring people together and allow people to build community. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, Susan Wojcicki — you have all failed the American people today, and I hope you’re going to fix things moving forward.”

What else?



Gomez also shared emails with the outlet purporting to document a conversation between Gomez and Sandberg, who is chief operating officer of Facebook.

In September, Gomez told Sandberg that a “search for militia group ‘Three Percenters’ results in dozens of pages, groups, and videos focused on people hoping and preparing for a civil war, and there are dozens of of groups titled ‘white lives matter’ that are full of hate and lies that might lead to people being hurt or, even worse, killed.”

She also took aim at the company for reportedly failing to check election fraud-related advertisements.

“I can’t believe you can’t check ads before you take money, and if you can’t you shouldn’t be profiting from it,” she wrote at the time. “You’re not just doing nothing. You’re cashing in from evil.”

