The principal of a Tennessee high school has been placed on paid administrative leave after he made comments about free speech to students during a virtual announcement. Barton Thorne, who is in his fourth year leading Cordova High School in Shelby County, reportedly said during a nine-minute morning announcement that free speech is being threatened by the actions of privately held tech companies, the Commercial Appeal reported. Thorne addressed his students a day after President Donald Trump was suspended from several Big Tech platforms in the wake of violence that erupted on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube have all banned Trump, alleging he incited the violence leading to the breach of the building. It is currently still unclear who instigated the breach. Audio obtained by the WREG-TV allegedly reveals Thorne addressing recent moves by Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Apple and “their decision as private companies …