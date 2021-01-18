http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PCwWPd5yOHw/

President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order on Monday detailing the American heroes he wants featured in his proposed National Garden of Heroes.

Trump announced the tribute site during his July 3, 2020, speech at Mount Rushmore, in which he asserted the importance of American historical figures at a time when leftist radicals were vandalizing statues of famous Americans.

“The National Garden is America’s answer to this reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire way of life,” Trump wrote in his updated executive order directing the future of the memorial site.

Trump said the National Garden would stand a signal to radical forces that the heroes of America would remain, despite efforts to topple their legacies.

“[E]ach individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love,” he wrote.

Here are the Americans Trump seeks to memorialize in the garden, according to the text of his executive order:

Ansel Adams John Adams Samuel Adams Muhammad Ali Luis Walter Alvarez Susan B. Anthony Hannah Arendt Louis Armstrong Neil Armstrong Crispus Attucks John James Audubon Lauren Bacall Clara Barton Todd Beamer Alexander Graham Bell Roy Benavidez Ingrid Bergman Irving Berlin Humphrey Bogart Daniel Boone Norman Borlaug William Bradford Herb Brooks Kobe Bryant William F. Buckley, Jr. Sitting Bull Frank Capra Andrew Carnegie Charles Carroll John Carroll George Washington Carver Johnny Cash Joshua Chamberlain Whittaker Chambers Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman Ray Charles Julia Child Gordon Chung-Hoon William Clark Henry Clay Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain) Roberto Clemente Grover Cleveland Red Cloud William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody Nat King Cole Samuel Colt Christopher Columbus Calvin Coolidge James Fenimore Cooper Davy Crockett Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. Miles Davis Dorothy Day Joseph H. De Castro Emily Dickinson Walt Disney William “Wild Bill” Donovan Jimmy Doolittle Desmond Doss Frederick Douglass Herbert Henry Dow Katharine Drexel Peter Drucker Amelia Earhart Thomas Edison Jonathan Edwards Albert Einstein Dwight D. Eisenhower Duke Ellington Ralph Waldo Emerson Medgar Evers David Farragut the Marquis de La Fayette Mary Fields Henry Ford George Fox Aretha Franklin Benjamin Franklin Milton Friedman Robert Frost Gabby Gabreski Bernardo de Gálvez Lou Gehrig Theodor Seuss Geisel Cass Gilbert Ruth Bader Ginsburg John Glenn Barry Goldwater Samuel Gompers Alexander Goode Carl Gorman Billy Graham Ulysses S. Grant Nellie Gray Nathanael Greene Woody Guthrie Nathan Hale William Frederick “Bull” Halsey, Jr. Alexander Hamilton Ira Hayes Hans Christian Heg Ernest Hemingway Patrick Henry Charlton Heston Alfred Hitchcock Billie Holiday Bob Hope Johns Hopkins Grace Hopper Sam Houston Whitney Houston Julia Ward Howe Edwin Hubble Daniel Inouye Andrew Jackson Robert H. Jackson Mary Jackson John Jay Thomas Jefferson Steve Jobs Katherine Johnson Barbara Jordan Chief Joseph Elia Kazan Helen Keller John F. Kennedy Francis Scott Key Coretta Scott King Martin Luther King, Jr. Russell Kirk Jeane Kirkpatrick Henry Knox Tadeusz Kościuszko Harper Lee Pierre Charles L’Enfant Meriwether Lewis Abraham Lincoln Vince Lombardi Henry Wadsworth Longfellow Clare Boothe Luce Douglas MacArthur Dolley Madison James Madison George Marshall Thurgood Marshall William Mayo Christa McAuliffe William McKinley Louise McManus Herman Melville Thomas Merton George P. Mitchell Maria Mitchell William “Billy” Mitchell Samuel Morse Lucretia Mott John Muir, Audie Murphy, Edward Murrow, John Neumann, Annie Oakley, Jesse Owens, Rosa Parks, George S. Patton, Jr., Charles Willson Peale, William Penn, Oliver Hazard Perry, John J. Pershing, Edgar Allan Poe, Clark Poling, John Russell Pope, Elvis Presley, Jeannette Rankin, Ronald Reagan, Walter Reed, William Rehnquist, Paul Revere, Henry Hobson Richardson, Hyman Rickover, Sally Ride, Matthew Ridgway, Jackie Robinson, Norman Rockwell, Caesar Rodney, Eleanor Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt, Betsy Ross, Babe Ruth, Sacagawea, Jonas Salk, John Singer Sargent, Antonin Scalia, Norman Schwarzkopf, Junípero Serra, Elizabeth Ann Seton, Robert Gould Shaw, Fulton Sheen, Alan Shepard, Frank Sinatra, Margaret Chase Smith, Bessie Smith, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Jimmy Stewart, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Gilbert Stuart, Anne Sullivan, William Howard Taft, Maria Tallchief, Maxwell Taylor, Tecumseh, Kateri Tekakwitha, Shirley Temple, Nikola Tesla, Jefferson Thomas, Henry David Thoreau, Jim Thorpe, Augustus Tolton, Alex Trebek, Harry S. Truman, Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Dorothy Vaughan, C. T. Vivian, John von Neumann, Thomas Ustick Walter, Sam Walton, Booker T. Washington, George Washington, John Washington, John Wayne, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, Phillis Wheatley, Walt Whitman, Laura Ingalls Wilder, Roger Williams, John Winthrop, Frank Lloyd Wright, Orville Wright, Wilbur Wright, Alvin C. York, Cy Young, Lorenzo de Zavala.

