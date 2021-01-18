https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/01/18/the-left-is-quietly-struggling-to-hold-onto-the-right-is-racist-narrative-n311801
About The Author
Related Posts
Weird Funny Numbers Went Down in Georgia Last Night, Including on Live TV on Multiple Networks
January 6, 2021
The Actions of the Establishment Interests in Washington Reflect Fear of the Political Coalition Formed By Donald Trump
January 13, 2021
Trump Roasts Congress Over Pork-Infused Stimulus Bill, Demands Changes
December 22, 2020
Bill Barr Reportedly Trashes Trump, but There's Reason to Call Nonsense
December 14, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy