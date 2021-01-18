https://www.dailywire.com/news/the-view-co-host-sunny-hostin-scolds-republicans-quoting-mlk-you-enabled-a-racist-president

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin smeared Republican supporters of President Trump for quoting Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday, accusing them of enabling “a racist president.”

In a long-winded monologue on the show Monday, Hostin reflected upon the age of Trump and the supposed persecution it brought to black Americans, citing the alleged blacklisting of National Anthem-kneeler Colin Kaepernick and the firing of former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill when she publicly called the president a white supremacist.

“I remember the time when someone like Jemele Hill came forward and called Donald Trump a racist and lost her job because of that, received death threats because of that,” said Hostin, as reported by Raw Story. “I remember Collin Kaepernick getting canceled because he stood up for people and stood up for the police brutality that Black men were experiencing. And remember that Dr. King was called an enemy of the state, was trailed by the FBI, was called a troublemaker because he was talking about race, talking about the evils, the three evils, which in 1967 for him were racism, poverty and the war in Vietnam.”

Hostin went on to say that those “three evils” Dr. King fought so hard against are still a problem today.

“We still are suffering from those three evils, maybe in a different way because we still are suffering from the scourge of racism and police brutality,” she continued. “We are suffering from economic disparity and poverty, and we are certainly suffering from this evil pandemic. And Dr. King, in 1967 again said, you know, there has been some progress, but we must not allow this progress to cause us to engage in a superficial, dangerous optimism. I think that is what happened to us. I think we saw that we are going to have the first female vice president who is African American and Southeast Asian, and we saw such promise with Georgia, you know, turning blue. We saw such promise, and then on January 6, we see that white supremacy is very much so alive and well.”

To Republicans that quote Dr. King on his birthday, Hostin said they have no standing, because of who and what they supported over the past four years.

“We saw an insurrection in our nation’s Capitol. We saw that there are people just like Dr. King said that would much rather have white supremacy rather than this multiracial democracy that he wished for,” she added. “So, I would say that in order for us to really live out his legacy, his dream, is that we must demand truth before unity. I saw today, unbelievably, in my view, Ted Cruz, Kayleigh McEnany, Ronna McDaniel, Melania Trump, quoting Dr. King, tweeting Dr. King. Those are the same people, like Melania Trump with this birther lie, Ted Cruz challenging the Electoral College. Kayleigh McEnany over and over again with her propaganda. How dare they. How dare they try to quote Dr. King on the celebration of his birthday when they enabled, enabled a racist president causing this insurrection and attack on our democracy. So while we have some progress, we just have such a long way to go.”

Sunny Hostin previously expressed support for the blacklisting of President Trump’s inner-circle from all respectable public life.

”You know, I think that Trump, um, tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op. I think the Trump ripped children from their parents. I think that Trump called NFL players sons of bitches I think that—for exercising their First Amendment rights,” said “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin way back in November. “I think those people in his administration that not only drafted some of those policies but were complicit in some of those policies shouldn’t be forgotten.”

“People like Kirstjen Nielsen, people like Stephen Miller, people like Kellyanne Conway, people like Vice President Mike Pence who was woefully inadequate of his role as the head of the coronavirus task force and people like Ben Carson and Betsy Devos, I don’t think those people should be able to profit from their experience within the Trump administration,” she said in November. “I don’t think they should be forgotten. I don’t think we should look the other way. I think we need to remember because if you don’t remember things then past becomes prologue. I do think people need to be held accountable for their actions and um I don’t think it’s reminiscent of McCarthyism at all.”

