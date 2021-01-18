https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/there-it-is-obama-bro-jon-favreau-welcomes-media-switch-to-good-or-hopeful-news-about-covid-19/

In the past year we’ve seen countless examples of Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) slamming President Trump for expressing any optimism when it comes to a coronavirus vaccine or the eventual end of the pandemic. However, timing is everything, and former Barack Obama speechwriter and Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau says the time has come for some positive, optimistic stories:

Well, Trump has less than 48 hours left in office, so let the abundantly obvious shift in narrative begin!

It’s just like magic.

Dems and the media couldn’t make it more obvious if they tried.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...