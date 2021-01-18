https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/ready-three-samples-of-ice-cream-tested-positive-for-covid-19-in-china

Pat Gray discussed a report released on Friday about COVID-19-contaminated ice cream produced in China by Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company.

“It’s likely this has come from a person, and without knowing the details, I think this is probably a one-off,” Dr. Stephen Griffin, a virologist based at the University of Leeds, told Sky News.

The article stated that anti-epidemic authorities in north China’s Tianjin Municipality are tracing people who may have been in contact with batches of ice cream.

Initial investigations determined the company “produced the batch of ice cream using raw materials, including milk powder imported from New Zealand and whey powder imported from Ukraine.” However, poor hygiene at the factory cold storage temperatures, rather than an issue with the production plant was noted.

In the article, Dr. Griffin claimed “we probably don’t need to panic that every bit of ice cream is suddenly going to be contaminated with coronavirus.”

“My gosh, so I guess you can get it from ice cream,” Pat said.

What else?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “There is currently no evidence to support the transmission of COVID-19 associated with food. Get answers to other questions about COVID-19 and food from CDC, the Food and Drug Administration external icon, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture external icon.”

