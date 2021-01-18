https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tom-brady-drew-brees-hug-it-out-td-for-brees-kid-legendary-qb-like-done-with-career/

Tom Brady’s TD pass to Drew Brees’ son goes viral

Tom Brady may have gotten the best of Drew Brees in what is likely to be the final game of Brees’ career — but the two quarterbacks shared a touching moment after the game was over.

A viral video tweeted by reporter James Palmer shows Brady chatting with Brees on the Superdome field after the Buccaneers’ 30-20 victory over the Saints. The two quarterbacks shared a hug as Brees’ family — wife Brittany and children Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen — stood nearby.

Then, Baylen approached Brady with a football, and the QB tossed a touchdown pass to Brees’ son in the corner of the end zone. “We could have used you tonight!” Brady joked as Baylen caught the pass.

The video immediately went viral, and had over 7 million views as of Monday morning.

