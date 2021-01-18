https://hannity.com/media-room/too-far-mccabe-compares-profiles-of-trump-supporters-with-people-who-flew-to-syria-to-join-isis/
McCABE’S MESS: DOJ Submits ‘CRIMINAL REFERRAL’ to US Attorney’s Office
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.19.18
The Inspector General of the Department of Justice sent a “criminal referral” to the US attorney’s office regarding former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s violation of the law when he misled federal investigators.
According to the Washington Post, the complaint states the former bureau boss “repeatedly misled” authorities when questioned over his role in Hillary Clinton’s botched email probe and other issues.
“The Justice Department inspector general referred its finding that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe repeatedly misled investigators who were examining a media disclosure to the top federal prosecutor in D.C. to determine whether McCabe should be charged with a crime, according to people familiar with the matter,” writes the Post.
The criminal complaint comes just hours after GOP members of Congress sent their own “referral” to the Justice Department surrounding former Obama aides and their role in using the ‘Trump Dossier’ to obtain FISA warrants.
McCABE MOVES: Andrew McCabe WANTS IMMUNITY for Upcoming Testimony
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.06.18
The attorney for former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe officially requested immunity for his client in exchange for his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to official paperwork released this week.
“Mr. McCabe is willing to testify, but because of the criminal referral, he must be afforded suitable legal protection. Accordingly, we hereby request that the Judiciary Committee authorize a grant of use immunity to Mr. McCabe, pursuant to Section 6002 of Title 18 of the United States Code,” said a letter from McCabe’s lawyer to Sen. Chuck Grassley.
“This is a textbook case for granting use immunity. This Committee and other committees in both the Senate and House are eager to hear Mr. McCabe’s testimony; Mr. McCabe is eager to give such testimony; he has a legitimate fear of criminal prosecution based on the criminal referral that has already been made, the irregularities in the process by which he was terminated, and the improper command influence that continues to be exercised by the President of the United States,” adds the statement.
McCabe was abruptly fired from the FBI by Director Wray just days before his retirement after a scathing report from the Inspector General determined the former deputy had illegally leaked material regarding Hillary Clinton’s email probe to the press.
