https://hannity.com/media-room/too-far-mccabe-compares-profiles-of-trump-supporters-with-people-who-flew-to-syria-to-join-isis/

McCABE’S MESS: DOJ Submits ‘CRIMINAL REFERRAL’ to US Attorney’s Office

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.19.18

The Inspector General of the Department of Justice sent a “criminal referral” to the US attorney’s office regarding former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s violation of the law when he misled federal investigators.

According to the Washington Post, the complaint states the former bureau boss “repeatedly misled” authorities when questioned over his role in Hillary Clinton’s botched email probe and other issues.

“The Justice Department inspector general referred its finding that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe repeatedly misled investigators who were examining a media disclosure to the top federal prosecutor in D.C. to determine whether McCabe should be charged with a crime, according to people familiar with the matter,” writes the Post.

The criminal complaint comes just hours after GOP members of Congress sent their own “referral” to the Justice Department surrounding former Obama aides and their role in using the ‘Trump Dossier’ to obtain FISA warrants.

Read the full story here.