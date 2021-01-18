https://www.dailywire.com/news/trevor-noah-host-of-the-daily-show-drops-27-5-million-on-bel-air-mansion

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show, recently shelled out a reported $27.5 million for a mansion in Los Angeles’ ritzy Bel-Air neighborhood.

According to People magazine, Noah, 36, purchased the property to share with his 40-year-old girlfriend, actress Minka Kelly. An unnamed source close to the couple told the outlet they “are still really happy and in love” and “they’re making plans for a future together,” calling their bond “very stable.” The outlet reported it has verified that Noah and Kelly are an item even though the TV stars have not publicly confirmed their relationship status.

“They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple,” the source added.

TMZ concurs, reporting that word on the street is “Trevor’s real estate transaction was made with their future in mind…and she might be moving her stuff in soon.”

The Los Angeles Times reports that Noah had previously bought another mansion in Bel-Air in 2019 for $20.5 million, but sold it last summer for $21.7 million.

According to The Times, Noah acquired his new 11,000-square-foot home from renowned L.A. architect Mark Rios, who had initially built the residence for himself. Inspired by Japanese design, Rios said the walls are 18 inches thick to ensure peace and quiet.

“The setting and the play of light Mark created is spectacular,” the listing agent said, adding, “It’s a glorious terrace with stunning views of the LA Basin.”

As The Times reports:

From the street, the home appears as a series of cubes stacked together. Aerial photos from the back reveal that the estate sprawls across its hillside lot with a series of open spaces that adjoin or overlook a scenic backyard with a lawn and infinity-edge pool. Stone, wood, bronze and glass combine in the common spaces including a spacious dining room and a lounge with custom wall coverings. Spread across three stories are six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an office, library, elevator, gym, spa, steam room and game room. Up top, a movie theater leads to a rooftop terrace. A cabana with a bar and sun deck adjoins the pool out back.

Noah immigrated to the United States from South Africa. He is a bi-racial millennial who grew up under apartheid. His parents’ interracial relationship was deemed unlawful in his homeland until 1985, a year after Noah was born. In 2014, he became the Senior International Correspondent for “The Daily Show” and went on to succeed the popular Jon Stewart as host the following year. His contract with Comedy Central ends in 2022.

“The biggest difference in [being black in] the U.S. is learning how to navigate white spaces with a certain level of deftness about you,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “Where I’m from, you talk [back] to police. Here, I have to be afraid of them.”

Noah addressed racism in the U.S. last year after video of the final moments of George Floyd’s life went viral, sparking nationwide protests demanding an end to alleged racially biased policing.

“What’s really interesting about what’s happening in America right now is that a lot of people don’t seem to realize how dominoes connect – how one piece knocks another piece that knocks another piece, and in the end creates a giant wave,” Noah said.

