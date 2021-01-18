https://hannity.com/media-room/trial-delayed-pelosi-holding-back-articles-of-impeachment-no-schedule-for-potential-trial-in-senate/

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi continues to hold back Articles of Impeachment against Donald Trump from the US Senate; delaying any potential trial and raising even more confusion surrounding the political stunt.

“Details of the upcoming impeachment trial for President Trump are still up in the air as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — who will soon swap jobs — have remained silent about the details of how the trial will work, how long it will last and more,” reports Fox News.

“When the trial will start is up in the air as well. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after overseeing the impeachment of Trump just one week after he riled up a group of supporters who later ransacked the Capitol while Congress was certifying the election results, has yet to send the article of impeachment to the Senate,” adds Fox.

“Well, we have the trial of the president. That’s mandated by law,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said in an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” Sunday. “Second, there’s a very, very real need for President Biden to have in place key people in his Cabinet, the people in charge of national security, the people in charge of domestic security, the people in charge of making sure everyone gets vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

He added: “And third, this country is in the greatest economic crisis since the Depression, the greatest health care crisis since the Spanish pandemic flu 100 years ago, and we must pass more relief for the American people. We must do all three and we have to do them all quickly. One cannot stand in the way of the other.”

Read the full report here.

