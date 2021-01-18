https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534679-trump-allies-washington-insiders-helped-plan-rallies-before-capitol

Former members of President TrumpDonald TrumpIran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries Pardon-seekers have paid Trump allies tens of thousands to lobby president: NYT MORE’s 2020 presidential campaign were instrumental in organizing the “Save America Rally” on Jan. 6 that took place shortly before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, despite claims that the event was created solely by Trump’s supporters, The Associated Press reported Monday.

A pro-Trump nonprofit group, Women for America First, obtained a permit from the National Park Service that allowed them to host an event on the Ellipse near the White House. However, the AP reports that more than a half-dozen people listed as staff members for the event had previously worked for the Trump campaign just weeks prior.

Other “on-site” staff members also had close ties to the White House, the outlet reported.

Trump’s reelection campaign in a statement to the AP said it “did not organize, operate or finance the event,” and denied that any campaign staffers had been involved in organizing and operating the rally.

The campaign told the AP that if any former employees or contractors were involved in the rally “they did not do so at the direction of the Trump campaign.”

The project manager for the “Save America Rally” is listed as Justin Caporale, a former top aide to first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpMelania Trump bids farewell to Be Best in new video Garth Brooks, Joan Baez among this year’s Kennedy Center honorees Melania Trump says she was ‘disappointed and disheartened’ watching Capitol riots MORE. As the AP notes, Caporale is listed as being paid by the Trump campaign for most of 2020, most recently receiving $7,500 every two weeks.

Maggie Mulvaney, niece of former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney Mick MulvaneyAuthor: Meadows is history’s worst White House chief of staff The Hill’s Morning Report – House to impeach Trump this week Democrats, GOP face defining moments after Capitol riot MORE, and major GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren are both listed on the permit as well in “VIP” positions. Both Maggie Mulvaney and Wren blocked AP reporters who attempted to contact them on Twitter.

Mick Mulvaney, who most recently served as the special envoy to Northern Ireland, resigned from his post one day after the deadly Capitol breach.

“You can’t look at that yesterday and say I want to be a part of that in any way shape or form,” he told CNBC when announcing his departure.

One Trump campaign director, Megan Powers, and at least three campaign aides were named on the permit, the AP reports. A LinkedIn account for Powers indicated that she had worked for Trump’s campaign as recently as this month.

None of the staffers listed on the permit spoke to the AP, and many reportedly shut down their social media accounts.

Trump and his allies have faced major blowback following the Capitol riot. One week after the riot, Trump was impeached by the House, becoming the first U.S. president to ever be impeached twice.

Democratic lawmakers have also called for Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNewly released video from inside Capitol siege shows rioters confronting police, rifling through Senate desks Can we protect our country — from our rulers, and ourselves? Democratic super PAC targets Hawley, Cruz in new ad blitz MORE (R-Texas) and Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyCan we protect our country — from our rulers, and ourselves? Sasse, in fiery op-ed, says QAnon is destroying GOP Democratic super PAC targets Hawley, Cruz in new ad blitz MORE (R-Mo.) to resign or be impeached for their objections to certifying the election results.

