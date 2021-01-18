https://thehill.com/homenews/534722-trump-gets-lowest-job-approval-rating-in-final-days-as-president

President TrumpDonald TrumpIran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries Pardon-seekers have paid Trump allies tens of thousands to lobby president: NYT MORE job approval ratings reached a record low among Americans polled in a new Gallup survey.

Thirty-four percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing as president, a Gallup poll published Monday found, representing the lowest approval rating he has had since assuming office.

Trump’s 41 percent average approval rating throughout his four years in office is four points lower than for any of his predecessors in the White House in Gallup’s polling era, the agency reported.

A 34 percent approval rating is a single point lower than his prior lowest single rating, which came on multiple occasions in 2017.

Trump is the first president to fail to crack a 50 percent approval rating at any point since Gallup began measuring presidential job approval in 1938.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday revealed that majority of Americans said they believed that Trump should be removed from office.

Trump’s term ends Wednesday at noon after President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFear of insider attack prompts additional FBI screening of National Guard troops: AP Iran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries MORE is sworn. Trump’s low job approval rating came less than two weeks after the Capitol was overrun by a mob of his supporters contesting the presidential election results.

The president has repeatedly reiterated the notion that the election was stolen from him, right up until and after Congress met to officially count the Electoral College votes that affirmed Biden as the winner. The count was interrupted by rioters who stormed the Capitol, forcing both the House and Senate to recess for hours before reconvening that evening.

The Gallup poll results are based on telephone interviews between Jan. 4-15, starting two days before the riot. The margin of sampling error is 4 percentage points.

