This Friday, Jan. 22, marks 48 years since abortion became legal across the United States.

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court declared its decision regarding the case of Roe v. Wade, when the highest court in the land ruled that individual state laws banning abortion were unconstitutional. From that point onward, abortion-on-demand was legalized in all 50 states.

Eleven years later, on Jan. 13, 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating Jan. 22 as the first National Sanctity of Human Life Day. (Ever since, tens of thousands of churches continue to recognize the third Sunday in January as a day to commemorate the high value of human life from the womb to the tomb.)

It is staggering to think that, since 1973, over 62 million Americans have lost their lives in the womb due to being aborted or terminated by their parent.

As long as Americans are relearning how to respect and get along with one another and even agree to disagree agreeably, maybe it’s high time we reevaluated the worth we give to the voiceless in wombs, too. Whether in the U.S. Capital or in cities across every state of our union, we shouldn’t justify violence to humans outside the womb or inside the womb. Instead, we should esteem all human life from conception to the grave.

It’s crazy sometimes what modern humans value over human life. Case in point, plastic straws.

A 2020 Angus Reid poll asked 1,528 Canadians for their moral perspectives on a wide variety of issues. Among the findings: While 51% thought that using plastic straws is always or usually morally wrong, only 20% thought the same of “doctor-assisted dying” and just 26% for abortion.

As the Reformed Perspective news put it: So, someone might have had their elderly mother euthanized, or had their unborn baby aborted, but they feel like a good person since they used a bamboo, not plastic, straw.

Am I missing something? Do you value bamboo straws more than human life? In the womb?

Some might retort that the Angus Reid poll surveyed Canadians’ views, not Americans. However, do we really expect U.S. poll percentages on the issue to be any different than our northern neighbors, especially since America legalized abortions 15 years earlier than Canada’s legalization, in 1988?

Issues regarding babies’ value and abortion have been recently compounded even with the COVID-19 vaccinations as some of the companies that produce them use aborted fetal cells in development or lab testing. Anyone with a pro-life conscience or conviction will definitely want to read the evidence and research shared by my friend and prolific author, Randy Alcorn, in his recent insightful column, “COVID Vaccines and Fetal Cells.”

Thomas Jefferson explained in the founding of our country that preserving human value and life was government’s primary role: “The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only legitimate object of good government.” (We pray a Biden administration would keep Jefferson’s wisdom in mind instead of expand access to abortion as is expected.)

It is the reason Jefferson created and penned in his own hand the words in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. – That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government. …”

The enduring value of humans is echoed in the Bible in Psalm 139: “For You, God, created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise You because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”

Or as the old classic 1800s spiritual put it:

Jesus loves the little children,

All the children of the world.

Red and yellow, black and white,

All are precious in His sight,

Jesus loves the little children of the world.

(For more proof about human life in the womb, I recommend starting with the article, “Scientific Evidence for the Personhood of Unborn Children,” by Dr. Wayne Grudem, Ph.D., University of Cambridge. Please also check out Randy Alcorn’s books and other resources on the subject on his website, Eternal Perspective Ministries. For those who are thinking of having an abortion or if you want to help someone who is thinking about it, please read Dr. James Dobson’s article, “How to Help a Friend Who Wants an Abortion.” Further personal help and counseling can also be found HERE.)

