An executive for Twitter says the company’s censorship is going global, and in America the discussion of election fraud is being shut down.

“We decided to escalate our enforcement of the civic integrity policy and use a label that disabled engagements to stop the spread of potentially inflammatory content, which is the content around election interference, election fraud, stealing the election, that type of thing,” said Vijaya Gadde, of Twitter’s legal, policy and trust and safety departments.

“We think that the severity of what’s happening on the ground, coupled with the information that’s contained in these [election fraud] tweets – misleading information about the election being stolen and massive fraud around the election are what is changing our analysis of how we should enforce this [civic integrity] policy,” she said. “It [election fraud tweets] is a much more severe violation given what we were seeing on the ground.”

She said the company is going to attack such statements of fact and related opinion.

“We’re going to actually be more aggressive in our enforcement beyond de-amplification,” she said.

Her comments were revealed in an undercover video obtained, apparently from a company insider, by Project Veritas.

Just days ago, Project Veritas released an undercover video of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey promising his attack on speech is going to be much broader than just his decision to banish President Trump permanently and shut down tens of thousands of other accounts stating positions with which he disagreed.

“We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said.

“So, the focus is certainly on this account [@realDonaldTrump] and how it ties to real world violence. But also, we need to think much longer term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon.”

The new recording of Gadde:

She explained about the global positioning of the company.

“A lot of our learnings here [in the United States] have come from other markets. So, in that sense, you know, we do feel like it is – this is our global approach. … We need to be very focused on being able to enforce any of these policies or enforcement decisions we make at scale.”

The video of Dorsey:

Twitter, Facebook and Google have enjoyed special protection from liability for their content under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which regards them as neutral platforms. But their censorship of certain points of view makes them publishers, argue many members of Congress who want to remove that protection.

Twitter said it banned Trump’s account permanently after the riot at the U.S. Capitol because of “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The tech giant also purged 70,000 accounts it claimed were linked to QAnon and other groups that were sharing “misleading” information about 2020 election fraud.

Twitter spokeswoman Brandon Borrman dismissed the importance of the Project Veritas video in a tweet.

“Does it really count if your CEO tweets it out to the world the day before?” she wrote.

Project Veritas President James O’Keefe said in a video: “There you have it, Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, recorded by one of his own employees, an insider whistleblower at Twitter, recorded saying this is going to be much bigger than just one account.”

