Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account for the alleged concern that the president might “incite violence.” Meanwhile, left-wing activist John Sullivan, who was arrested and charged in connection to the Capitol Hill riot, remained on the social media platform for another two weeks after the president was banned. His YouTube account remains active.

Utah-based left-wing activist John Sullivan, who is facing criminal charges for allegedly participating in the Capitol Hill riot on January 6, still had a Twitter account until Monday afternoon, when the account was eventually banned after several media outlets began reporting its existence.

Twitter had permanently banned President Trump following the events on Capitol Hill, claiming that it did so “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” In a similar move, YouTube suspended the president’s channel “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence.”

Sullivan, however, still has a YouTube account, which was active as early as four days ago, posting videos in which the left-wing activist can allegedly be heard encouraging protesters on Capitol Hill.

Sullivan had “knowingly and willfully joined a crowd of individuals who forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol and impeded, disrupted, and disturbed the orderly conduct of business” by the U.S. House and Senate, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit, signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew Foulger, details the ways in which Sullivan can allegedly be heard egging on protesters inside and around the Capitol Building.

“There are so many people. Let’s go. This shit is ours! Fuck yeah,” Sullivan can be heard saying. “We accomplished this shit. We did this together. Fuck yeah! We are all a part of this history — let’s burn this shit down.”

Inside the Capitol Building, Sullivan can also be heard saying, “It’s our house motherfuckers,” and “we are getting this shit,” according to the affidavit, which noted that Sullivan had posted some of the videos to social media, under the pseudonym JaydenX.

In one video posted to Sullivan’s YouTube channel — a video that is also described in the affidavit — the left-wing activist can allegedly be heard exclaiming, “Let’s go! You guys are savage! Let’s fucking go!” while protesters climbed a wall near the Capitol.

Sullivan was also inside the Capitol Building during Ashli Babbitt’s fatal shooting, which he captured on video.

“Sullivan can be heard telling one of the law enforcement officers guarding the doors, ‘We want you to go home. I’m recording and there’s so many people and they’re going to push their way up here. Bro, I’ve seen people out there get hurt. I don’t want to see you get hurt,’” reads the affidavit.

The affidavit continues as follows:

Eventually, the law enforcement officers begin to exit and individuals within the crowd move toward the doors. As this is happening, Sullivan can be heard yelling after the officers, “I want you to go home,” and then yelling, “Go! Go! Get this shit!” Sullivan then films as others in the crowd try to break out the glass in the entryway door windows. Shortly thereafter, the video includes footage of Victim 1 [Babbitt] getting shot as she tries to enter through the window opening.

The Capitol Hill riot on January 6 left at least five people dead.

Sullivan faces federal charges of civil disorder, entering a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

