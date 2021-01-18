https://tennesseestar.com/2021/01/18/u-s-rep-jody-hice-explains-how-georgians-can-preserve-the-republic-against-socialists-and-marxists/









U.S. Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA-10) said this weekend that right-of-center Georgians can defeat socialists and Marxists living within the United States and, at the same time, do so peacefully.

“As shameful and tragic as January 6 was, it does not change the fact that tens of millions of Americans believe the November 3 general election was fraudulent,” Hice said in an emailed newsletter to his constituents Friday.

“When the People lose faith in our electoral system and cease believing that they can enact change at the ballot box, we risk losing our entire Republic. The only way to fix this crisis of confidence is by exposing and correcting the flaws in our election system. That is what January 6’s Electoral College certification was supposed to be about!”

Hice said that on that date he was to lead the objection to Georgia’s slate of electors with the now departing U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

“I never anticipated my objection being agreed to by a majority of the Congress or that the outcome of the election would be reversed. This was an effort to restore confidence by shining sunlight on the allegations that must be addressed. Contrary to what many liberal partisans now claim, Democrats have made similar objections numerous times in recent years and there is nothing unlawful or seditious about our objections. Period,” Hice said.

“Unfortunately, when I was able to make the objection after order had been restored, we lacked a Senate partner needed for full consideration as Senator Loeffler and others had backed out after the riot. The storming of the Capitol, supposedly done in support of President Trump, completely undermined our lawful attempt to highlight the evidence of fraud being ignored by the mainstream media and the courts.”

Various left-leaning organizations have reportedly called on Hice to resign his seat.

The Walton County-based Walton Tribune reported that members of Common Cause Georgia want Hice to resign. The Athens-based Flagpole reported that members of the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee demanded the same thing.

Hice, in his newsletter, did not address those people.

“As Americans, we must decide whether we will preserve our way of life, keep the values and principles we hold dear, and defend the liberty we inherited from our forefathers… Or will we embrace the radical platform of Socialism and Marxism that has seeped into our politics,” Hice said.

“No matter how ferocious the debates become, we must remain peaceful and abide by the rule of law –and we must use every legal means to stop the rising tide of Socialism and Marxism. That is how we win. That is how we preserve our Republic.” – – – Chris Butler is an investigative journalist at The Tennessee Star. Follow Chris on Facebook. Email tips to [email protected]

