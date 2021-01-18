https://www.lifenews.com/2021/01/18/joe-biden-will-sign-executive-order-on-day-1-forcing-americans-to-fund-planned-parenthood-2/

Joe Biden is expected to make abortion a priority on his first day in office.

Backed by the pro-abortion lobby, Biden supports killing unborn babies in abortions without restriction and wants to force taxpayers to fund their deaths.

Among his first actions, NBC News predicts Biden will overturn the Mexico City Policy and President Donald Trump’s Protect Life Rule, both of which defunded the abortion chain Planned Parenthood of millions of dollars.

The Mexico City Policy, established by President Ronald Reagan, traditionally gets repealed by Democrat presidents and reinstated by Republican presidents. It prohibits taxpayer funding to international aid groups that promote and/or do abortions, including Planned Parenthood’s international arm.

Trump expanded the policy to cut off more streams of revenue to international pro-abortion groups. The rule defunded the International Planned Parenthood Federation of about $100 million and the British abortion chain Marie Stopes International (now MSI Reproductive Choices) of about $73 million in U.S. tax dollars.

The two pro-abortion groups received millions of American tax dollars under President Barack Obama, and they are expected to receive millions more under Biden’s leadership.

Pro-abortion leaders expressed confidence that Biden will support their goals.

“… knowing we have champions there who understand what needs to happen in the first 100 days is tremendously exciting,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, told NBC.

Nationally, Planned Parenthood, a billion-dollar non-profit that does more than 340,000 abortions a year, also could see more federal tax dollars come its way under the Biden administration.

Its executives expect that the incoming president also will repeal Trump’s Protect Life rule, which defunded Planned Parenthood of an additional $50 million through the Title X program.

Abortion activists are pressuring Biden to end the Hyde Amendment as well. The long-standing amendment prohibits taxpayer funding for elective abortions in Medicaid. Biden could not end the measure by executive order, however; Congress also would need to vote to end it.

Pro-life leaders promised to continue fighting for life.

“It’s certainly disheartening, but we aren’t going to give up, and we will do whatever we can to stop abortion from being promoted,” Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, told NBC.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, said if Biden wants to unify Americans, he should drop his radical pro-abortion agenda. She pointed to polling that consistently shows most Americans oppose taxpayer funding for abortions.

“If Joe Biden truly wants unity, respecting the free speech and conscience rights of Americans, including those of his Church, is essential, along with limiting taxpayer funding of abortion at home and around the world. That’s common ground and a good place to start a conversation,” Hawkins wrote at the Washington Times.

Hawkins said abortions are not health care, they kill unborn babies.

“As the anniversary of Roe [v. Wade] approaches when thousands usually brave the January cold to march in memory of those lost to abortion, it’s important to remember that pregnancy is not a disease cured by abortion,” Hawkins said.

