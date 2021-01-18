https://www.oann.com/unprecedented-inauguration-security-is-it-warranted/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=unprecedented-inauguration-security-is-it-warranted
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:37 AM PT – Monday, January 18, 2021
Washington, D.C. is no stranger to heavy security, yet our nation’s Capitol is on lockdown in a way unlike anything this country has never seen. One America’s White House Correspondent Jenn Pellegrino poses the question: is there more than what meets the eye?
