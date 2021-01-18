https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/update-conservatives-lawmakers-call-turncoat-liz-cheneys-resignation-collecting-signatures-vote-oust-vocal-trump-hater-video/

Trump-hater Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, serves as the Republican House Conference Chair – the third highest Republican position in the House. It is a shock that she ever was named to that position and rumored that she was put there by former Speaker Paul Ryan to continue the Deep State Republicans’ harassment of President Trump.

Last week Liz Cheney voted to impeach President Trump, without due process, on bogus charges, based on lies that he started a riot at the Capitol on January 6th. Liz announced her decision on House Conference Chair stationary.

We now know that Antifa was behind the riots and the riots were planned well in advance.

Liz Cheney is a disgrace. Her actions will ruin the Republican Party if they expect to remain a viable alternative to the Marxist horde destroying the country.

On Monday Newsmax reporter John Gizzi said Republican lawmakers are passing around a petition to hold a vote to remove Cheney. They need 50 signatures. If Republicans cannot get those 50 signatures they are finished.

