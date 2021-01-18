https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/18/wapo-opinion-piece-explains-how-minority-trump-voters-have-allowed-themselves-to-be-corrupted-by-the-promise-of-multiracial-whiteness/

Minority conservatives have been taking crap from the Left for years.

And apparently they’ve all deserved it, thanks to their role in perpetuating … multiracial whiteness?

This is a thing now, guys.

Cristina Beltrán is a NYU associate professor of social and cultural analysis. So she’s perfect for the Washington Post’s Opinion section!

Make sure you’re wearing your oven mitts before you try to handle the multiracially white-hotness of Beltrán’s take:

Rooted in America’s ugly history of white supremacy, indigenous dispossession and anti-blackness, multiracial whiteness is an ideology invested in the unequal distribution of land, wealth, power and privilege — a form of hierarchy in which the standing of one section of the population is premised on the debasement of others. Multiracial whiteness reflects an understanding of whiteness as a political color and not simply a racial identity — a discriminatory worldview in which feelings of freedom and belonging are produced through the persecution and dehumanization of others.

America’s racial divide is not simply between Whites and non-Whites. Thinking in terms of multiracial whiteness helps us recognize that much of today’s political rift is a division between those who are drawn to and remain invested in a politics of whiteness and those who seek something better.

[…]In the post-Trump era, the challenge will be to prevail over the extremism of Trump’s White majority while trying to prevent the politics of whiteness from becoming an increasingly multiracial affair.

If Beltrán wants to see what racism looks like, she needs to check her mirror.

Anti-racism is an incredibly racist worldview. Go figure.

That’s because the people who are pushing this crap are not serious people.

What’s frightening is that these non-serious people continue to be taken seriously.

