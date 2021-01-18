https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/wapo-ushering-in-dr-b-as-first-lady-differs-greatly-from-the-welcome-melania-trump-received/

The inauguration is less than 48 hours away, and the Washington Post is doing their part to welcome the future first lady as only “journalists” can:

Most people know her as Jill Biden. But to some she is Dr. B, the compassionate and challenging educator who went the extra mile. https://t.co/Rd81MrTlHa — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 18, 2021

Let the sucking up begin!

Apparently there’s some sort of media competition underway to see who can get the most humiliatingly sycophantic piece past their editors https://t.co/daawFoLGD0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2021

Is this a newspaper or Joe Biden’s PR department? Can’t tell honestly !!! https://t.co/cQATI56F2c — Harley Kesselman (@harleykesselman) January 18, 2021

Not even waiting until the inauguration for the hagiography. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) January 18, 2021

Welcome to the next 4 years of “journalism” @laurenmlumpkin https://t.co/Zi0UARZuax — Connie Austin (@ConnieBAustin) January 18, 2021

Shortly before the presidential inauguration in January of 2017, the future first lady at that time didn’t get such a glowing welcome. You might even call this a dressing down of sorts:

“Should designers dress Melania and Ivanka? The question is more complex than it seems.” https://t.co/jeKUAaDR9S — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 12, 2017

Opinion: Why declining to dress the first lady isn’t like refusing to bake a same-sex wedding cake https://t.co/HiT98DXxkt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 18, 2017

What a shock.

***

Related:

‘Get ready for 4 years of submissive PR’! CBS, CNN help mark media’s return to ‘Obama-era style of reporting’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

