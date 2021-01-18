https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/wapo-ushering-in-dr-b-as-first-lady-differs-greatly-from-the-welcome-melania-trump-received/

The inauguration is less than 48 hours away, and the Washington Post is doing their part to welcome the future first lady as only “journalists” can:

Let the sucking up begin!

Shortly before the presidential inauguration in January of 2017, the future first lady at that time didn’t get such a glowing welcome. You might even call this a dressing down of sorts:

What a shock.

