A group of Black Lives Matter protesters took over a Seattle, Washington, freeway Monday. The group shut down traffic on the freeway and forced a police response.
The protest began as a Martin Luther King memorial march on Monday afternoon. At some point, a group broke off and began to occupy the Interstate 5 freeway, Seattle Protest Network tweeted.
We’ve got a couple of events happening right now in Seattle, the MLK march is headed down Yesler and a group has broken off to block Interstate 5 near downtown. pic.twitter.com/QfkXE2dGTv
— Seattle Protest Network (@SEAProtestNet) January 18, 2021
Another tweet from Seattle KTTH radio host Jason Rantz shows a large group of protesters marching along a surface street near the freeway. At one point, the camera turns to the freeway where police are seen making arrests.
Crazy anti-cop Seattleite shouts as cops arrest lunatics protesting on the freeway. pic.twitter.com/EV7UmhpqjC
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 18, 2021
As police approached the freeway protesters, several resisted and then sat down on the freeway.
Poor kiddos…#Seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/0yMsDiiIRh
— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 18, 2021
The officers eventually moved the group to the center retainer wall to make the arrests. This move allowed some lanes of traffic to re-open on a limited basis.
#Seattleprotest kids are getting arrested for blocking the freeway right now. Large march walking through Seattle right now, as well. pic.twitter.com/kDORQDHoNg
— Kitty Boomhauer (@KBoomhauer) January 18, 2021
Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that they were making arrests and they expected the freeway to clear shortly.
@wastatepatrol troopers are at the scene and arresting the individuals blocking the freeway. The freeway will be clear shortly.
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) January 18, 2021
