On January 13th, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time. The House voted on one article of impeachment against the president for the alleged incitement of violence, “encourag[ing]…imminent lawless action at the Capitol” which occurred on January 6th in Washington, D.C.

If Trump’s rhetoric is to be taken as an example of “encouraging” or “inciting” violence, then the Democrats are guilty of doing the same, by their own standards.

To demonstrate, the Daily Wire released a video which spliced clips of those on the Left who openly called for violence with clips of the waves of violence which gripped American streets in 2020. Here is a list of those who — again, by the Left’s own standards — incited violence against the president, Republicans, and conservatives more broadly.

Watch the video and read the quotes for yourself:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

“I don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be.”

Eric Holder

“When they go low, we kick them.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

“Go to the Hill today. Get up and please, get up in the face of some Congresspeople.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States.”

Joe Biden

“They asked me if I would like to debate this gentleman. I said ‘No,’ I said ‘If I were in high school I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

Mickey Rourke

“I’ll meet him in a hotel room, any motherf***ing day of the week, and give him a Louisville slugger. Kiss my motherf***ing ass you bitch punk c***sucker.”

Madonna

“Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA)

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up, and if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they are not welcome. Anymore. Anywhere.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

“He can’t come back to New York. He can’t. He’s gonna walk down the street in New York, forget bodyguards, he better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York.”

Kathy Griffin

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA)

“If the president does go ahead and fire Robert Mueller, we would have people take to the streets. I believe there would be widespread civil unrest, because Americans understand that the rule of law is paramount.”

Johnny Depp

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? It’s been a while, and maybe it’s time.”

Snoop Dogg

Watch Snoop Dogg in the new video for BadBadNotGood’s ‘Lavender’ featuring a Donald Trump clown: https://t.co/DX6mWbEW33 pic.twitter.com/y2EVpYhtLY — Fact Magazine (@FACTmag) March 13, 2017

Big Sean

“If you put this round my neck, and I might just kill ISIS with the same ice pick that I murdered Donald Trump in the same night with.”

Hillary Clinton

“You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That’s why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that’s when civility can start again. But until then, the only thing that the Republicans seem to recognize and respect is strength.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

“The Minneapolis police department is rotten, to the root.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

“Sunday morning. I just came from Mass, but nonetheless I’ll just say this. If you’re in the arena, you’ve got to be ready to take a punch. You got to be ready to throw a punch, for the children.”

Robert De Niro

“He’s a punk. He’s a dog. He’s a pig. Well, I’d like to punch him in the face.”

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT)

“Even in states where Donald Trump won big, that it does you any good running away from Donald Trump. I think you need to go back and punch him in the face. I mean, the truth is is this guy is bad for this country.”

Jim Carrey

“It’s impossible to get away from it. You know, I had a dream the other night about, that I was playing golf with Donald Trump and I was standing beside him with a club in my hand. I was, you know, considering my options when I suddenly woke up. And it was one of those dreams when you want to just get back to sleep so you can finish it. You know?”

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY)

“And that yes, without no justice there will be no peace.”

Rep. Cynthia Johnson (D-MI)

“So this is just a warning to you Trumpers. Be careful. Walk lightly. We ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right. Be in order. Make them pay.”

