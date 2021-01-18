https://redstate.com/slee/2021/01/18/weird-fbi-seeks-woman-alleged-to-have-stolen-pelosis-laptop-with-intent-to-provide-it-to-russian-intelligence-n312113
About The Author
Related Posts
Someone Has Trump's Back Where Twitter's Concerned, and Surely Many Democrats Would Be Aghast
January 10, 2021
Tucker Carlson Brutally Takes Apart Jill Biden's 'Dissertation'
December 17, 2020
If You Thought Joe Manchin Was Going to Save Us, How Wrong You Were, as He Goes After Trump
January 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy