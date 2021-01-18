https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/hypocrisy-democrat-calls-plan-surround-us-capitol-permanent-fence-keep-lawmakers-safe/

Democrat Ritchie Torres (D-NY) pushed new legislation to encircle the US Capitol with a fence and secure barricade to protect lawmakers from the people.

Torres told reporters, “We have to ensure the Capitol is secure during a time of sedition.”

For years Democrats in Congress insisted walls don’t work. But they sure are quick to change their mind when they fear for their own protection.

In 2019 Democrats sued President Trump in order to block his border wall project. They fought it every step of the way.

Obviously, their security is more important than the security of the American people.

