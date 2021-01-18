http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/IqLRQifcyUg/why-conservatives-should-boycott-loews-hotels.php

(Paul Mirengoff)

Loews Hotels has cancelled a fundraiser that Sen. Josh Hawley was scheduled to hold at the chain’s Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando. The reason? Hawley’s bid to contest the electoral college’s count.

Loews stated:

We are horrified and opposed to the events at the Capitol and all who supported and incited the actions. In light of those events and for the safety of our guests and team members, we have informed the host of the Feb. fundraiser that it will no longer be held at Loews Hotels.

Hawley supported a challenge to certain electors, a challenge similar to ones Democrats have made in the past. He did not support the violence that occurred. Nor did he incite it by taking the position he did regarding the election — any more than a person who advocates a BLM agenda incites violence by Black protesters who favor that agenda.

I disagreed with Sen. Hawley’s position on challenging the electoral count for the reasons stated by Sen Tom Cotton. However, denying Hawley access to a hotel because of the position he took is unacceptable. It is an attack on the right freely to advocate positions as one sees fit.

Any American with a decent regard for free speech and free debate should boycott Loews Hotels. Certainly, any conservative should.

Conservatives have reached the point where we have to counter the cancel culture, and the corporations that are part of it, with “cancellations” or our own. We have the economic power to do so.

A boycott of Loews is a good place to start (or to continue). Loews’ properties are identified here.

