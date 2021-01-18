https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/534727-woman-accused-of-trying-to-sell-pelosi-laptop-to-russians-arrested

A woman who the FBI says took a laptop belonging to Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiCowboys for Trump founder arrested following Capitol riot Retired Army general: ‘We can’t have demonstrators showing up at a state Capitol with damn long guns’ Graham calls on Schumer to hold vote to dismiss article of impeachment against Trump MORE (D-Calif.) during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and tried to sell it to Russians has been arrested.

Riley June Williams was arrested on Monday in the Middle District of Pennsylvania, according to a listing on the Justice Department’s website tracking arrests made in connection to the siege.

Williams is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI said in a court filing on Sunday that a witness identifying himself as a former romantic partner told the bureau that Williams “intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.”

The transfer fell through for unknown reasons, and Williams either still has the computer or destroyed it.

The witness also showed the FBI video of Williams apparently stealing the laptop.

Williams’ arrest is one of over 100 made in connection with the riot that led to five deaths, including that of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

As rioters stormed the Capitol, Pelosi’s office was accessed. Her deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said after the riot that a laptop used for presentations was stolen. It’s still unclear whether that was the laptop authorities said Williams took.

