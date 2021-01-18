https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/18/you-have-destroyed-this-country-increasingly-unhinged-mika-brzezinski-shrieks-that-facebook-needs-to-be-shut-down-over-capitol-riots-video/

Despite the crackdown on Parler, it appears that Facebook was a much more powerful factor when it came to organizing the Capitol riots.

And it’s perfectly reasonable to note that.

What’s not perfectly reasonable is where the “Morning Joe” crew is taking it:

Facebook and Twitter certainly played pivotal roles. But it’s a bit more difficult to argue that they should be shut down as a result.

That’s not stopping Mika Brzezinski from attempting to argue that very thing:

Has Mika considered switching to decaf?

Seriously. What?

She didn’t really get into that. Maybe because it’s insane.

No, but she hopes we have.

Seriously.

Oh of course.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...