https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/18/you-have-destroyed-this-country-increasingly-unhinged-mika-brzezinski-shrieks-that-facebook-needs-to-be-shut-down-over-capitol-riots-video/

Despite the crackdown on Parler, it appears that Facebook was a much more powerful factor when it came to organizing the Capitol riots.

And it’s perfectly reasonable to note that.

What’s not perfectly reasonable is where the “Morning Joe” crew is taking it:

.@JoeNBC: “Those riots would not have happened but for Twitter, but for Facebook … Facebook’s algorithms were set up to cause this sort of radicalism to explode … Facebook and Twitter set up their business models in a way that would lead to the insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/n7YjMDL39s — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2021

Facebook and Twitter certainly played pivotal roles. But it’s a bit more difficult to argue that they should be shut down as a result.

That’s not stopping Mika Brzezinski from attempting to argue that very thing:

.@morningmika screams at Mark Zuckerberg, @sherylsandberg: “You are pathetic!” “You need to be shutdown. Nobody needs what you have to offer. You have destroyed this country!” pic.twitter.com/2CDJZNNDBa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2021

Has Mika considered switching to decaf?

Seriously. What?

What does this even mean? “Shut down” how? https://t.co/402ngSfNH4 — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 18, 2021

She didn’t really get into that. Maybe because it’s insane.

Has she forgotten rolling out the red carpet for Orange Man during the 2016 primaries? https://t.co/KDvYwdpNXC — JimmyNashville (@JimmyNashville1) January 18, 2021

No, but she hopes we have.

The same could be said of Mika and Joe. https://t.co/piVFfVVWEa — Brenda 🇺🇸 💅💃 (@beebobaby) January 18, 2021

The two cable personalities arguably more responsible than anyone on TV for Trump becoming the GOP nominee by endlessly promoting him are now demanding that Facebook “be shutdown,” and they apparently want Biden to do it. Just listen: https://t.co/LNoIBsIOI2 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 18, 2021

Cable news talking heads screaming at social media companies for spreading divisive, inciting, and false information is peak hypocrisy. I mean, these people work in cable news. https://t.co/SxlES3nCIg — Rob Port (@robport) January 18, 2021

Seriously.

Over the last 24 hours, CNN has lobbied to get OAN/Newsmax shut down, and MSNBC is lobbying for Facebook to be shut down. If they’re successful I’m sure that’s when this trend stops and

everything else will be allowed to remain. https://t.co/gKqtbdKkWc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2021

Oh of course.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

