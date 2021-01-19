http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/KZDyZeVCnaU/1776-commission-reports.php

The United States will not survive without a true understanding of its founding. President Trump appointed a commission chaired by Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn with members including Charles Kesler, Matthew Spalding, and Victor Davis Hanson to advance such an understanding. Other members of the commission and contributors to the preparation of the report are set forth on page 41.

The commission released its report yesterday. I have embedded it below.

In its statement the White House describes the report as “presenting a definitive chronicle of the American founding, a powerful description of the effect the principles of the Declaration of Independence have had on this Nation’s history, and a dispositive rebuttal of reckless ‘re-education’ attempts that seek to reframe American history around the idea that the United States is not an exceptional country but an evil one.”

That reference to “reckless ‘re-education” certainly includes first among others The 1619 Project advanced by the New York Times and infiltrating our schools across the land. The report is a dagger aimed at the heart of the The 1619 Project.

With its customary accuracy and fair-mindedness, the Times takes up the commission’s handiwork in a story headlined “Trump’s ‘1776 report’ defends America’s founding on the basis of slavery and blasts progressivism.” CNN outdoes the Times in “Trump administration issues racist school curriculum report on MLK day.”

Final Report by Scott Johnson on Scribd

