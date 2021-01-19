https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534738-200k-flags-placed-on-the-national-mall-representing-americans-who

Nearly 200,000 flags have been placed on the National Mall ahead of President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenWoman accused of trying to sell Pelosi laptop to Russians arrested Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Trump moves to lift coronavirus travel restrictions on Europe, Brazil MORE‘s inauguration, signifying the tens of thousands of people who won’t be able to attend this year’s ceremony.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee first announced plans to install the public art display, which has flags representing all the U.S. states and territories, on Jan. 11.

The display was lit up Sunday evening.

200k flags have been placed on the #NationalMall representing people from around the world who would gather for the #Inauguration of President Biden & VP Harris. The #fieldofflags is illuminated by 56 pillars of light representing America’s states & territories. @BidenInaugural pic.twitter.com/ZJdxh8J1w7 — Brandon Chaderton (@Bran_InTheArena) January 19, 2021

“This inauguration marks a new chapter for the American people — one of healing, of unifying, of coming together, of an America united,” said Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. “It is time to turn the page on this era of division. The inaugural activities will reflect our shared values and serve as a reminder that we are stronger together than we are apart, just as our motto ‘e pluribus unum’ reminds us — out of many, one.”

The “Field of Flags” installment covers the National Mall from 3rd Street to 13th Street in downtown Washington, D.C.

We’re installing almost 200,000 state and territory flags that will cover the entire National Mall for #InaugurationDay! Become a symbolic sponsor of these flags and donate to our partner charities. pic.twitter.com/DK78iZX1qO — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 18, 2021

Sponsors of the flags will receive special digital materials, including an exclusive certificate of sponsorship, the Presidential Inaugural Committee said.

The committee is planning a largely virtual inauguration this year due to ongoing public health concerns relating to the coronavirus pandemic and what law enforcement officials have said is an increased risk of political violence ahead of the event. There is a heightened security presence across the city following the deadly riot at the Capitol earlier this month.

In September, 20,000 American flags were placed on the National Mall in remembrance of the at the time more than 200,000 Americans who had died due to the pandemic.

