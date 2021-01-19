https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/19/a-familiar-face-wants-to-return-to-the-white-house-briefing-room-and-we-are-here-for-it/
About The Author
Related Posts
NOT helping! AOC's thread calling for removal of Trump AND Republicans for 'inciting attack on the nation' does NOT go well, like at all
January 7, 2021
The Expert™ Tom Nichols outraged over black woman who dared nod during Trump's NBC Town Hall, calls on journos to doxx her (and they did)
October 16, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy