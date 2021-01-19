https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-statement-of-unity-garth-brooks-to-perform-at-biden-inauguration

Country music icon Garth Brooks will be performing at President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration this week.

In a statement on Monday, Brooks said that his presence at the ceremony was not a political statement.

“This is a great day in our household, this is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Brooks said. “This is history, and it is an honor to get to serve.”

Soon-to-be First Lady Jill Biden originally asked Garth Brooks to perform. He will be joining such music titans as Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. Other than Ronald Reagan and Trump, Brooks has performed for every president since Jimmy Carter. The singer was asked to perform at President Trump’s inauguration in 2016 but was unable to attend due to a prior commitment, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

“There is a common theme in every presidential election: New beginnings, new starts, but it is the word unity, the word love, the word that we belong to each other,” Brooks said. “It is going to take all of us, what I want for all of us to do is listen. We are more divided than ever, that bridge that brings us together, it is reaching across, loving one another, because that is what is going to get us through the most divided times that we have.”

“In this case you must rise beyond red and blue, black and white, gay and straight, male and female, look at it from America,” he added.

Brooks recalled Martin Luther King Jr. and said, “We can’t start living until we rise above the narrows of our own individualistic concerns, and focus on the broader concerns of all humanity.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, singer Lady Gaga will be performing the National Anthem at Biden’s inauguration after having previously worked with him during the Obama administration for his “It’s On Us” campaign to address sexual assault at colleges.

Inaugural committee CEO Tony Allen said in a statement that the ceremony will provide an “inspired group of dynamic participants” who are also “committed” to President-elect Biden’s “steadfast vision.”

“We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies. They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol,” Allen said. “They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation.”

