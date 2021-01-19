https://babylonbee.com/news/abortion-doctor-arrested-for-not-wearing-mask-while-killing-late-term-infant/

NEW YORK, NY—An abortion doctor working in the city of New York has been apprehended by local health authorities for breaking the law while killing a late-term infant. While the murder itself was legal, she was photographed by an undercover investigator not wearing a mask during the procedure

“This maniac seemed to have been doing a good thing by killing this parasite in the name of women’s health, but not wearing a mask was putting the woman at literally a 0.001% chance of dying,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We must all do our part to fight for the health of New Yorkers by upholding our mask laws for the foreseeable decade.”

“Rest assured, she is behind bars and will not hurt us again.”

The doctor, Dr. Maria Slaughter, has pleaded guilty and pledged to do better. She has been released and will be allowed to continue her practice as long as she has a mask permanently affixed to her face.

