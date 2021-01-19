https://www.oann.com/acting-attorney-general-rosen-calls-for-peace-and-order-on-inauguration-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=acting-attorney-general-rosen-calls-for-peace-and-order-on-inauguration-day

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:31 AM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen has called for peace and order on Inauguration Day. He encouraged an orderly transfer of power Tuesday, while claiming anyone who attempts acts of violence will be caught and prosecuted.

Statement of Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen Regarding Nationwide Safety and Security for Inauguration Day https://t.co/I45LzQsPYY — Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) January 19, 2021

Rosen noted the past violence at the U.S. Capitol was “intolerable.” He promised heightened security from the FBI and National Guard will not leave room for criminal conduct at Thursday’s event.

“The FBI has received nearly 200,000 digital tips from the public; the American people have demonstrated that they will not allow mob violence to go unanswered,’ said the acting attorney general. “Violence and senseless criminal conduct are not the right way to resolve differences or promote change in our country.”

Rosen added, all Americans should seek a peaceful inauguration as our nation’s Constitution and traditions rely on it.

