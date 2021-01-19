http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IGGxQD6-T2c/

Actor Jon Cryer is pushing an effort, calling on Californians to urge Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)’s office to let her know that they want senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) expelled from the Senate.

“Hey fellow Californians,” tweeted Cryer. “Let’s call [Feinstein]’s office and let her know that [Cruz] and [Hawley] must be expelled from the Senate for supporting a lie about our elections and helping to incite a violent mob to attack our Capitol.”

Hey fellow Californians, Let’s call @SenFeinstein ‘s office and let her know that @tedcruz and @HawleyMO must be expelled from the Senate for supporting a lie about our elections and helping to incite a violent mob to attack our Capitol. 310-914-7300 https://t.co/NXgFd63ZmP — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 19, 2021

The Two and a Half Men star was reacting to a tweet by Bloomberg reporter Erik Wasson, who noted that Senator Feinstein “doesn’t appear on board with punishing” senators Cruz and Hawley. Following the events on Capitol Hill earlier this month, Cryer also called for President Donald Trump to be arrested, claiming that the president “incited an insurrection.”

“Trump has not conceded. There is enormous danger until he concedes that he lost a free and fair election. Trump incited an insurrection and must be arrested and tried for it,” tweeted the Ass Backwards actor said at the time.

Trump has not conceded. There is enormous danger until he concedes that he lost a free and fair election. Trump incited an insurrection and must be arrested and tried for it. https://t.co/NJXnTPSA3h — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 7, 2021

Cryer is not the only member of Hollywood pushing to see Republican senators expelled.

On Sunday, actors Alyssa Milano and Dave Bautista also pushed the effort to expel Cruz from the senate after he objected to certifying the electoral college votes in at least one state on January 6 — a move that left-wing activists say equates to inciting violence.

Hollywood elitists are also going after members of President Trump’s administration.

On Monday, actress Debra Messing pushed a blacklisting effort against current and former Trump White House officials, vowing to boycott the companies advertising on any TV show or network that gives a platform to outgoing White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

