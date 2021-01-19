https://www.dailywire.com/news/all-roads-lead-to-putin-clinton-pelosi-float-conspiracy-theory-that-putin-played-role-in-capitol-riot

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) want a commission to investigate an unsupported allegation that President Donald Trump worked with Russian President Vladimir Putin to orchestrate a Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi appeared on a special episode of Clinton’s podcast, “You and Me Both,” on Monday to discuss the Capitol riot and the incoming Biden administration. During the roughly 30-minute conversation, Clinton and Pelosi floated a conspiracy theory that Putin was the mastermind behind the riot, and that Trump is a Russian puppet.

Clinton began: “I hope historically we will find out who [Trump is] beholden to, who pulls his strings. I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol. But we now know that not just him, but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy.”

Clinton continued, asking the House speaker if she thinks “we need a 9/11-type commission to investigate and report everything that they can pull together and explain what happened?”

“I do,” Pelosi responded. “To your point of who is he beholden to, as I’ve said over and over, as I said to him in that picture with my blue suit as I was leaving, what I was saying to him as I was pointing, rudely, at him: ‘With you, Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.’ I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin, because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world.”

“And these people, unbeknownst to them, maybe, are Putin puppets,” Pelosi added. “They were doing Putin’s business when they did that at the incitement of an insurrection by the president of the United States.”

Unsupported allegations and conspiracy theories about Trump’s ties to Putin have dogged the president for his entire term. Ex-special counsel Robert Mueller investigated allegations that the Trump campaign worked with Russian agents to influence the 2016 election. Mueller issued his report in April 2019 knocking down those claims. The report states:

Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.

Still, Clinton and others have continually promoted the conspiracy that Trump has worked alongside Putin, or even as a Kremlin agent, to undermine the United States.

Pelosi went on to say that members of Congress should also be held accountable if they are found to have been working with the rioters planning to storm the Capitol by giving tours with the purpose of allowing rioters to scope out the building. The charge that members of Congress supported the rioting in the Capitol is unsupported and also borders on conspiracy.

“So, we’re not waiting for the commission, but the commission will have a bigger agenda and will get to the bottom of what complicity members of Congress have in all of this. And if they did, they should be prosecuted, as well as others,” Pelosi said.

