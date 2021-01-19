https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/19/annnd-so-it-begins-today-shows-segment-featuring-ashley-biden-blubbering-about-her-empathetic-dad-sleepy-joe-is-barf-inducing-watch/

Gosh, remember all of those spots morning shows ran of Ivanka Trump talking about how empathetic her did was? How they painted him as some sort of kindly old grandpa?

Yeah, us either.

We get it. Media will spend the next four years with a big ol’ Dem-stiffy but c’mon with this crap already.

Watch (if you can stand it):

“Dad is so empathetic and has the ability to recognize pain… and to comfort.” -Ashley Biden says about her father, President-elect Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/YjxSwCUOhL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 19, 2021

Media are nothing more than Biden groupies.

Seriously, this is just … well it’s pandering is what it is.

Better eat your Wheaties, folks, we’re in for four years of this nonsense while they paint all Trump supporters as insurrectionists. Good times.

True story.

Twice.

Oh yes – as he calls for Unity and still calls Trump supporters vile names – real empathetic to not reach out or try to understand why 74 million AMERICANS voted for someone other than him — NOMORE (@kathy5271) January 19, 2021

But he’s empathetic when he calls them names, duh.

That’s adorable. Does he still recognize her? — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) January 19, 2021

Wonder if he confuses her with his sister?

Lol Your political hero worship is gross. It’s not news, you fluffing sycophants. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) January 19, 2021

I wish he could empathize with ppl who are saddled with crushing, non-dischargeable student loan debt thanks to him — Licensed cat picture liker (@GafasGroucho) January 19, 2021

Oof.

So does my 4yo — Islamo-leftist Freddie Engelish (@EngelsFreddie) January 19, 2021

Insult to four year olds.

That is why he said he would veto Medicare for all during a pandemic — mark (@blankdevices) January 19, 2021

Seems our brave firefighters in the media are more excited for a President Biden than everyone else which is all so very telling.

***

Related:

Are you HIGH?! Glenn Kessler fact-checked into OBLIVION for squeeing over honest Jen Psaki and ‘reality-grounded press briefings’

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

