(John Hinderaker)

For four years, Donald Trump gave the U.S. a sane, America-first immigration policy. A legal one, too; he actually did his best to enforce the immigration laws, unlike the scofflaw Barack Obama. All of that will come to an end with Joe Biden’s inauguration tomorrow, and the results will be disastrous for millions of Americans. From Breitbart:

President-elect Joe Biden’s amnesty plan will reportedly provide the glittering prize of U.S. citizenship to everyone who can show they were in the United States illegally on January 1, if Congress passes the wage-cutting, nation-changing legislation amid a deep economic recession. “To qualify, immigrants must have been in the United States as of Jan. 1, a move meant to blunt any rush to the border,” according to a description provided “by transition officials” to the Washington Post.

I assume they have no intention of being taken seriously.

The 1986 amnesty of roughly three million illegal aliens included much evidence of pre-computer fraud and a rejection rate of only about 12 percent, according to a government-sponsored study. Blue-collar household incomes have risen very little since the 1986 amnesty, although there was a sharp seven percent jump in 2019.

Coincidentally, no doubt.

The Post‘s article did not include an estimate of how many migrants — and their chain-migration extended families — would benefit from an amnesty, nor did it allow any readers’ comments.

It is always revealing when papers like the Post disable comments. Certain voices must not be heard.

The Post says the Biden administration will also drastically increase the flow of foreign college graduates, which will boost tech profits while harming a different class of Americans.

What the Democrats want most of all, of course, is illegal immigrant voters. Biden’s plan would “legalize” millions in time for the 2024 election:

The Washington Post suggests that the Biden plan also seeks to get perhaps three million illegal aliens to the voting booths in 2024, so threatening the current jobs of many GOP politicians: Beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — which granted key protections for “dreamers” — and the temporary protected status program for migrants from disaster-ravaged nations could apply for a green card immediately. The details were described by transition officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Under current rules, legal immigrants can get citizenship and voting rights five years after getting green cards. But the Biden bill would allow the migrants to convert their green cards into citizenship in just three years, the Post reported.

Immigration policy is one of many areas where America will be a far worse place when President Trump leaves office.

