When media types like Glenn Kessler are falling all over themselves to praise any president’s communications team and press briefings it’s never a good sign. We suppose spending four years getting worked over by various Trump press secretaries who didn’t take any of their crap and exposed them for the water-carrying harpies they really are for the Democrats was starting to wear on them but this is just embarrassing.

Now they can go back to being overpaid stenographers. YAY!

Look how excited Glenn Kessler is, lol:

Get ready for reality-grounded White House press briefings https://t.co/i7WAc965NH — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 19, 2021

We’re shocked there aren’t a bunch of heart emojis in Glenn’s tweet.

Seems he, like others in the pandering press pool, has a short memory. Remember that one time Jen got caught in a big ol’ lie and had to admit it?

‘Cuz we do.

“After it was revealed in December 2013 that secret talks between the U.S. and Iran actually had taken place, then-spokeswoman Jen Psaki admitted the administration lied in order to protect the secret negotiations.” https://t.co/bTncyUQ9eL https://t.co/73PajEyG5h — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 19, 2021

Oopsie.

But she promises to rebuild trust and stuff.

“Jen Psaki vows to rebuild trust.” “Well, good enough for us. Let’s go home boys!” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 19, 2021

Our job here is done.

White House press briefings shall be like they were under every single President. The Press Secretary spins up a “truth” and unlike Trump, the media shall champion it as gospel truth no matter the lie. — Striking Elf In Chains (@TheRogue_Elf) January 19, 2021

Whoohoo! We can’t wait to hear stories about Biden’s favorite color for four years.

A four year nap after filing fluff pieces. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 19, 2021

I hope you get the help you need. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) January 19, 2021

Not enough therapy in this world.

For any of these media types.

Heh.

