We are witnessing in real-time the end of the Republican Party.

First top House Republican Liz Cheney votes to impeach President Trump and GOP leaders rallied to defend her.

Now dirtbag Mitch McConnell accuses President Trump and other “powerful people” of provoking “insurrectionists”

It would be a horrible assault if it were true. The fact that it is a lie makes it all the more outrageous!

For decades the Republican Party has failed America and their voters. The party in 2020 was so weak Democrats were able to steal a landslide election from President Trump. Do you think Democrats would have tried that against a powerful opposing party?

Hell no.

Mitch thinks he’s the leader of the party. Let’s see how this works out!

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Capitol insurrectionists were “provoked by the president and other powerful people.” pic.twitter.com/6kqSlAJHky — The Recount (@therecount) January 19, 2021

Per Axios/Ipsos poll, Republican voters side with President Trump over Mitch McConnell.

