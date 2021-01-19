https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/19/bet-xi-didnt-see-that-one-coming-u-s-declares-china-is-committing-genocide-against-over-1-million-muslims-in-xinjiang/

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the U.S. will official declare that China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity on the over million Uighur Muslims being repressed in Xinjiang province:

And with “just one day left” in President Trump’s term:

Um, good? China deserves to be more than embarrassed over this:

Full statement here:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...