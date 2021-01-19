https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/19/bet-xi-didnt-see-that-one-coming-u-s-declares-china-is-committing-genocide-against-over-1-million-muslims-in-xinjiang/

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the U.S. will official declare that China is committing genocide and crimes against humanity on the over million Uighur Muslims being repressed in Xinjiang province:

BREAKING: U.S. officially determines that China’s campaign of mass internment, forced labor and forced sterilization of over 1 million Muslim minorities in Xinjiang constitutes “genocide” and “crimes against humanity.”https://t.co/C8KDy7GrzX — Axios (@axios) January 19, 2021

U.S. Says China’s Repression of Uighurs Is ‘Genocide’ https://t.co/IoeBvlZVjH — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) January 19, 2021

And with “just one day left” in President Trump’s term:

“With just one day left in President #Trump‘s term, Sec of State Pompeo has officially determined that #China‘s campaign of mass internment, forced labor & forced sterilisation of over 1 million Muslim minorities in #Xinjiang constitutes ‘genocide’ / ‘crimes against humanity.'” https://t.co/ag2kgpEjyN — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) January 19, 2021

Um, good? China deserves to be more than embarrassed over this:

Trump administration has determined #China committed “genocide and crimes against humanity” in its repression of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, @SecPompeo said, delivering an embarrassing blow to Beijing a day before @JoeBiden takes office. STORY: https://t.co/82D6kUzuDn https://t.co/wiwcPTk8nu — Michelle Nichols (@michellenichols) January 19, 2021

Full statement here:

In lengthy statement, @SecPompeo says, “This genocide is ongoing, and .. we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state .. the forced assimilation and eventual erasure of a vulnerable ethnic and religious minority group.” pic.twitter.com/Pfz4ZB6hTA — Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) January 19, 2021

